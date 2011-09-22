By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve
managed to dodge a bullet last year when it emerged even more
powerful after a rewrite of financial rules despite widespread
popular anger for its role in bailing out banks.
It now faces fresh pressure from the political right over
its loose monetary policy just as the presidential campaign
season begins to heat up. Whether the fresh jostling will lead
to any concrete changes or affect central bank policy is hard
to tell.
But for the Fed, an institution designed to operate
independent of politics, it is an uncomfortable position to be
in. At the margins, it certainly complicates the central bank's
task of explaining its unusual actions to a skeptical public
facing weak economic growth and a 9.1 percent jobless rate.
The latest salvo came on Tuesday when the four top
Republicans on Capitol Hill admonished Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke to refrain from further "intervention" in the economy,
casting the central bank's $2.3 trillion in bond purchases as a
failure.
"We have serious concerns that further intervention by the
Federal Reserve could exacerbate current problems or further
harm the U.S. economy," House Speaker John Boehner, Senate
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator John Kyl and
Representative Eric Cantor said in a letter to Bernanke.
The Fed appeared to shake off the pressure on Wednesday
when it launched a new program aimed at fostering a stronger
recovery, although it stopped short of an outright expansion of
its bond holdings. For details see, [ID:nS1E78K1V1]
The Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, accused
Republicans of trying to block efforts to help the economy.
"The message is simple: do nothing," he said on the Senate
floor. "Stand by the sidelines and watch this economy
languish."
IMPLIED THREATS
Since launching a second round of bond purchases last
November, the Fed has been criticized by Republicans for laying
the base for inflation and undercutting the dollar.
The central bank -- seen as a savior of Wall Street but not
Main Street during the financial crisis -- has already taken a
beating on the Republican presidential campaign trail.
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney has said he would
not reappoint Bernanke, while Texas Governor Rick Perry,
another leading candidate, has equated the Fed chief's actions
with treason.
The letter from congressional Republicans appeared to
reflect a belief that those attacks were resonating positively
with voters, and it raised an implicit threat that Congress --
as the Fed's creator -- could act to rein in the central bank.
"The letter puts the Fed on notice that there's concern in
Congress, and that Congress has powers, and their actions could
be a point of debate during the election," a senior Republican
Senate aide said.
Lawmakers could move to take away the Fed's directive to
pursue full employment. They could also revive efforts to place
monetary decision making under closer congressional scrutiny.
Democrats, who control the Senate, would almost certainly
block those measures, but if Republicans captured the Senate in
2012 and retained control of the House, all bets would be off.
Representative Jeb Hensarling, a member of the House
Republican leadership, defended the decision of his colleagues
to share their views with Bernanke.
"As much as I disagree with a number of actions of the
Federal Reserve, I desperately don't want members of Congress
conducting monetary policy. But this right now is not your
grandfather's monetary policy," he told reporters
.
BANDING TOGETHER?
In response to the worst recession since the Great
Depression, the Fed brought interest rates effectively to zero
and expanded its balance sheet to a record $2.9 trillion
through a series of purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds.
Ironically, financial market analysts said the efforts to
influence the Fed could actually restrain internal dissent at
the central bank as policymakers band together, although that
was not the case on Wednesday. The same three officials who
dissented in August against a Fed decision to extend a low
interest rate vow voted against the new decision.
Still, the Republican move left a bad taste with some
observers on Wall Street already jaundiced by an earlier
political battle over raising the nation's debt limit.
"Just when you thought economic policy-making in the U.S.
couldn't get any worse ... congressional leaders chose to
pressure the central bank during an ongoing monetary policy
meeting," said Michael Feroli, chief economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
"Economists disagree on many things but one proposition
that has near-universal assent is that sound monetary policy
should be conducted free of political interference."