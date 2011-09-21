WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Many Republicans fear a loose monetary policy will hurt the U.S. economy, a Republican leader said on Wednesday after signing a letter telling the Federal Reserve to refrain from further intervention.

"Many of us feel that some of the very loose monetary policy has had a negative effect as far as global confidence in our currency and ultimately in our economy," Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, said at a news conference.

