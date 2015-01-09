NEW YORK, Jan 9 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story click on Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do Would a When do you you expect Fed hike you see you see continued expect the Fed the Fed to rates the fed the fed oil price to stop start more funds funds drop deter reinvesting raising than rate at rate at the Fed principal of rates? once in the end the end from maturing 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? raising Treasuries & yes, how interest MBS? many rates? hikes? BAML Sept Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 - - Barclays June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.75-3.00 No Q1 2016 BMO June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.00-2.25 No Q1 2016 Bank of Nova Scotia April Yes (4) 1.25 2.50 Maybe Q3 2015 (MBS), H1 2016 (Tsys) BNP Paribas June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.00 No Q1 2016**** Cantor Fitzgerald June Yes (3) 1.00 2.00 No Q1 2016 (MBS), Q3 2016 (Tsys) Citigroup* Credit Suisse June Yes (4) 1.00-1.25 2.00-2.25 No*** Q1 2016 (MBS) Daiwa June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.50 No Q1 2016 Deutsche Bank June yes (3) 1.00 2.50 Depends Q4 2016 Goldman Sachs* HSBC Sept Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.25-1.50 - - Jefferies Dec No 0.50 - - Q4 2016 JPMorgan June Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 No Q1 2016 Mizuho Apr/May No 0.00-0.25 1.25 No Q1 2016 2016 Morgan Stanley Jan 2016 No 0.00-0.25 2.00-2.25 Yes Q2 2016 (MBS), never (Tsys) Nomura Sept Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 Yes Q1 2016 (MBS), Q3 2016 (Tsys) RBC** June Yes (3) 1.00 3.00 No Q4 2015 RBS June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.25-2.50 Prob. not 2016 Societe Generale June Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 No - TD Securities Sept Yes (2) 0.75 1.75 No Q3 UBS June Yes (5) 1.25-1.50 2.75-3.00 No early 2016 Median June Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 No Q1 2016 * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. ** RBC said the Fed would target the interest rate on excess reserves, not the effective fed funds rate *** Credit Suisse said falling oil prices might push the chances of Fed tightening later in 2015 but it would not necessarily deter a tightening altogether. **** BNP said the Fed would stop reinvesting a portion of maturing Treasury and MBS holdings starting in Q1 2016 and it expects reinvestments to be gradually tapered over time. (Additional reporting by Swati Chaturvedi, Siddharth Iyer in Bangalore; Sam Forgione, Sinead Carew, Michael Connor, Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)