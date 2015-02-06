(Refiles to fix story link) NEW YORK, Feb 6 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story click on Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see the conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed probabilit around a June start more funds funds y, in rate hike raising than rate at rate at percent, increased/decr rates? once in the end the end that the eased/stayed 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? Fed will the same in yes, how raise the past many rates by month? hikes? June? What about by year-end? BAML Q3 2015 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 Barclays June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.5-2.75 60%/100% same BMO September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 25/75 decreased Bank of Nova Scotia June Yes (3) 1.000 2.50 45/85 same BNP Paribas September Yes (2) 0.5-0.75 1.5-1.75 20/80 decreased Cantor Fitzgerald June Yes (2) 0.5-0.75 1.50 50/75 same Citigroup* Credit Suisse June Yes (4) 1.00-1.25 2.00-2.25 increased Daiwa June Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.25-2.5 55 same Deutsche Bank June Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 60/80 same Goldman Sachs* HSBC September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.25-1.50 30/50 same Jefferies December No 0.30 2.30 20/75 same JPMorgan June Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 65/80 increased Mizuho Q2 2016 No 0.00-0.25 1.00 <10/NA Morgan Stanley* Nomura September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 35/90 almost same RBC** June Yes (3) 1.00 3.00 75/80 same RBS September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2.0-2.25 40/NA increased Societe Generale June Yes (3) 0.875 2.375 60/95 same TD Securities September Yes (2) 0.75 1.25 40/90 same UBS June Yes (5) 1.375 2.880 same Median June Yes 0.75 2.125 42.5/80 same (2.5) * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. (Additional reporting by Sarbani Haldar, Deepti Govind in Bangalore, Sam Forgione, Ryan Vlastelica, Caroline Valetkevitch, Saqib Ahmed, Michael Connor, Karen Brettell, Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)