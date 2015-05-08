NEW YORK, May 8 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story click on Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see the conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed probabilit around a start more funds funds y, in September rate raising than rate at rate at percent, hike rates? once in the end the end that the increased/decr 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? Fed will eased/stayed yes, how raise the same in many rates by the past hikes? September? month? What about by year-end? BAML September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 Barclays September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2-2.25 same BMO September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 66%/85% same Bank of Nova Scotia September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2.25 50/85 same BNP Paribas September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 70/85 same Cantor Fitzgerald September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50 50/80 increased Citigroup* Credit Suisse September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 n/a same Daiwa September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 60/75 same Deutsche Bank September Yes (2) 0.625 1.875 60/60 same Goldman Sachs September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 HSBC September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.25-1.50 --/60 Jefferies December No 0.25-0.5 1.25-1.50 20/75 same JPMorgan September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 50/75 same Mizuho* Morgan Stanley December Nomura September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 45/85 same RBC September Yes (2) 65/70 same RBS September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2-2.25 80/90 same Societe Generale* TD Securities September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.25 50/80 same UBS* Median September Yes 0.625 1.625 55/80 same (2.5) * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. (Reporting by Ashley Lau, Richard Leong, Saqib Ahmed, Karen Brettell, Michael Connor, Ryan Vlastelica, Deepti Govind, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)