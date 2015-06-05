NEW YORK, June 5 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see the conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed probabilit around a start more funds funds y, in September rate raising than rate at rate at percent, hike rates? once in the end the end that the increased/decr 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? Fed will eased/stayed yes, how raise the same in many rates by the past hikes? September? month? What about by year-end? BAML September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 n/a decreased Barclays* BMO September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 67%/90% same Bank of Nova Scotia September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75 40/80 decreased BNP Paribas September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 75/85 Cantor Fitzgerald September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50 70/80 increased Citigroup* Credit Suisse September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 n/a same Daiwa* Deutsche Bank September Yes (2) 0.625 1.88 Goldman Sachs September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 HSBC* Jefferies December No 0.30-0.35 1.30-1.35 35 same JPMorgan September Yes (2) 0.75-1 1.75-2 67/80 same Mizuho Q2 2016 No 0.0-0.25 0.75-1 25/45 same Morgan Stanley* Nomura September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 45/85 same RBC September Yes (2) 75/80 increased RBS September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2-2.25 75/95 increased Societe Generale September No 1.375 2.875 60/90 increased TD Securities September Yes (2) 0.75 1.25 60/60 increased UBS* Median September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 63.5/80 same * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Michael Connor, Rodrigo Campos, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Jessica DiNapoli, Tariro Mzezewa, Sarbani Haldar, and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)