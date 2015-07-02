NEW YORK, July 2 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Thursday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is the Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see probability, conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed in percent, around a start more funds funds that the Fed September rate raising than rate at rate at will raise hike rates? once in the end the end rates by increased/decr 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? September? eased/stayed yes, how What about the same in many by year-end? the past hikes? month? BAML September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 NR Increased Barclays September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 45/67 Decreased BMO September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 55/85 Decreased Bank of Nova Scotia September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75 45/90 Same BNP Paribas September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2.00 50/75 Decreased Cantor Fitzgerald September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 NR 75/100 Same Citigroup* Credit Suisse September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.75-2.00 NR Decreased Daiwa September Yes (2) 0.875 1.625 60/60 Decreased Deutsche Bank September Yes (2) 0.625 1.875 35/NR Decreased Goldman Sachs December No 0.25-0.50 1.25-1.50 NR NR HSBC December No 0.25-0.50 0.75-1.00 NR NR Jefferies December No 0.25-0.50 1.25-1.50 20/80 Decreased JPMorgan September Yes (2) up to up to 55/75 Increased 0.75 2.00 Mizuho 2016 No 0.0-0.25 1.00 0/0 Same Morgan Stanley* Nomura September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 40/80 Decreased RBC September Yes (2) 0.75 2.25 55/55 Decreased RBS September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2.00-2.25 60/80 Decreased Societe Generale September No 0.375 1.375 70/90 Same TD Securities September Yes (2) 0.625 1.125 60/60 Increased UBS September Yes (2) 0.625 2.125 65/85 Same Median September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 55/80 Decreased * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. NR - No Response (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Michael Connor, Jessica DiNapoli, Sam Forgione, Tariro Mzezewa and Ryan Vlastelica in New York and Anu Bararia, Khushboo Mittal and Sarmista Sen in Bangalore; Compiled by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)