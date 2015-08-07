NEW YORK, August 7 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Thursday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is the Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see probability, conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed in percent, around a start more funds funds that the Fed September rate raising than rate at rate at will raise hike rates? once in the end the end rates by increased/decr 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? September? eased/stayed yes, how What about the same in many by year-end? the past hikes? month? BAML September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 NR Increased Barclays* BMO September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 60/90 Increased Bank of Nova Scotia September No 0.50-0.75 1.75-2 Increased BNP Paribas December No 0.25-0.50 1.50-1.75 30/80 Same Cantor Fitzgerald September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50 75/85 Same Citigroup* Credit Suisse September No 0.25-0.5 1.25-1.50 NR Increased Daiwa September Yes (2) 0.625 1.625 65/80 Same Deutsche Bank September Yes (2) 0.625 1.88 60/80 Increased Goldman Sachs December No 0.25-0.50 0.75-1 NR NR HSBC December No 0.25-0.50 0.75-1.00 NR NR Jefferies December No 0.25-0.50 1.25-1.50 40/85 Same JPMorgan September Yes (2) NR NR NR NR Mizuho Q2 2016 No 0.0-0.25 1.00 0/20 Same Morgan Stanley* Nomura December 0.25-0.5 1.25-1.5 30/70 Decreased RBC September Yes (2) IOER-0.75 IOER-2.25 75/80 Increased RBS September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 2.00-2.25 70/80 Decreased Societe Generale September No 0.500 1.500 67/75 Same TD Securities September No 0.50 1.25 60/60 Same UBS September Yes (2) 0.580 2.080 NR Same Median September No (1) 0.50 1.50 60/80 Same * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. NR - No Response (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Jessica DiNapoli, Sam Forgione, Daniel Bases, Saqib Ahmed, Richard Leong, Aaradhana Ramesh and Kailish Bathija; Compiled by David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)