NEW YORK, Sept 4 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do What is the Has your you expect Fed hike you see you see probability, conviction the Fed to rates the fed the fed in percent, around a start more funds funds that the Fed September rate raising than rate at rate at will raise hike rates? once in the end the end rates by increased/decr 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? September? eased/stayed yes, how What about the same in many by year-end? the past hikes? month? BAML September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.5-1.75 60/85 Decreased Barclays* BMO September Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1-1.25 55/85 Decreased Bank of Nova Scotia December No 0.50 1.75 35/80 Decreased BNP Paribas December No 0.50 1.625 5/60 Decreased Cantor Fitzgerald September Yes (2) 0.65 1.75 50/80 Same Citigroup* Credit Suisse December No 0.25-0.5 1.25-1.5 40/75 Same Daiwa October No 0.25-0.50 1.25-1.50 40/70 Decreased Deutsche Bank* Goldman Sachs December No 0.375 1.375 NR NR HSBC December No 0.375 0.875 NR NR Jefferies December No 0.375 1.125 20/75 Decreased JPMorgan* Mizuho 2016 No 0.25 1 30/30 Same Morgan Stanley* Nomura December No 0.25-0.5 1.25-1.5 25/66 Decreased RBC September Yes (2) 0.75 2.25 50 Decreased RBS September Yes (2) 0.5-0.75 2-2.25 70/90 Increased Societe Generale September No 0.375 1.375 55/90 Decreased TD Securities March 2016 No 0.25 1 40 Same UBS September Yes (2) 0.625 2.125 60/80 Same Median September No (1) 0.375 1.375 40/80 Decreased * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. NR - No Response (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Jessica DiNapoli, Sam Forgione, Daniel Bases, Saqib Ahmed, Richard Leong, Aaradhana Ramesh and Kailish Bathija; Compiled by David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)