By Jessica DiNapoli
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 After the Federal Reserve
decided to leave interest rates unchanged, a majority of Wall
Street's top banks now expect the U.S. central bank to begin
hiking rates in December, according to a Reuters poll conducted
on Thursday.
Twelve of the 17 primary dealers, or the banks that deal
with the Fed directly, polled said they expect the Fed to raise
rates in December. Two pegged the date in October, and three in
March 2016. For table of poll results see
"We view this as a tactical delay and have pushed out our
forecast of the first hike to December. However, we still expect
the Fed to hike faster than the market is pricing in, with four
hikes in both 2016 and 2017," wrote economists at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, who moved their expected first increase
to December from September.
The U.S. central bank said an array of global risks and
other factors led it to avoid a hike, which would have been the
first in nearly a decade. The Fed's benchmark rate has been held
in a range of zero to 0.25 percent since December 2008.
The Fed maintained its bias toward a rate hike sometime this
year. It has policy meetings in October and December.
In a poll conducted earlier this month, seven banks had
expected a rate increase in September. Among the
seven that had expected a September hike, three moved to
December, one to October and one moved to March.
The poll was conducted following the Fed's statement and
press conference on Thursday afternoon.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)