NEW YORK, Nov 6 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer When do Where do Where do What is the Has your you expect you see you see probability, conviction the Fed to the the fed in percent, around a start federal funds that the Fed December rate raising funds rate at will raise hike rates? rate by the end rates by increased/decr mid-2016? of 2016? December? eased/stayed the same in the past month? BAML* Barclays December 0.50-0.75 1.0-1.25 80 increased BMO December 0.88 1.13 75 increased Bank of Nova Scotia December 1.00 1.5 80 increased BNP Paribas December increased Cantor Fitzgerald December 0.5-0.75 0.75-1 80 same Citigroup* Credit Suisse December 0.75-1.0 1.25-1.5 NR increased Daiwa* Deutsche Bank March 2016 0.625 0.625 50 increased Goldman Sachs December 0.875 0.625 NR NR HSBC December 0.50-0.75 0.75-1 NR NR Jefferies December 0.25-0.5 0.75-1 85 increased JPMorgan December 1 1.5 80 increased Mizuho Q2 2016 0.5 less than 50 same Morgan Stanley* Nomura December 0.5-0.75 0.75-1 75 increased RBC December 85 increased RBS December 0.75-1 1.25-1.5 90 increased Societe Generale December 0.875 1.125 70 increased TD Securities December 1 1.25 65 increased UBS* Median December 0.875 1.125 80 increased * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. NR - No Response (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Sam Forgione, Saqib Ahmed, Karen Brettell, Khushboo Mittal, Kailish Bathija, Caroline Valetkevitch, and Tariro Mzezawa; Compiled by David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)