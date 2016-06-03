NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street's top banks unanimously expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged this month, preliminary results of a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with bank economists saying a weakening U.S. employment scene and Britain's pending vote on remaining in the European Union has clouded the outlook.

All 18 of the early respondents to a poll of so-called primary dealers about the rate outlook said the Fed would leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent when policymakers meet June 14-15. Most, however, still see the Fed raising the federal funds target rate range by 0.25 percentage point by the end of September.

The dealers, 23 large banks authorized to transact directly with the Fed, offered their views in a Reuters poll following Friday's U.S. employment report for May, which showed the fewest jobs created in any month since September 2010. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin, Sam Forgione, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, and Anu Bararia and Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)