NEW YORK, June 3 These are the results of a Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer Where do Q3?(midpoi Q4?(midpoi What is the What is the How large a factor do Has your you see nt) nt) probability, probability, you think the UK's conviction the fed in percent, in percent, pending "Brexit" vote around a funds rate that the Fed that the Fed will be in the Fed's June hike at the end will raise will raise rate decision at the increased/de of the rates at the rates at the June meeting? creased/stay second June July A. Very Significant ed the same quarter? meeting? meeting? B. Significant in the past (midpoint) C. Somewhat Significant month? D. Not Significant BAML 0.38 0.63 0.63 Significant Decreased Barclays* 0.38 0 BMO 0.38 0.63 0.88 5 55 Somewhat Significant Decreased Bank of Nova Scotia 0.38 0.63 0.88 0 20 Significant Decreased BNP Paribas 0.38 0.38 0.38 5 20 Significant Same Cantor Fitzgerald** Citigroup* 0.38 0.63 Credit Suisse** Daiwa 0.38 0.63 0.88 5 55 Significant Decreased Deutsche Bank 0.38 0.38 0.63 5 30 Significant Same Goldman Sachs* 0.38 0 40 HSBC* 0.38 0.63 Jefferies 0.38 0.63 0.88 5 50 Somewhat Significant Decreased JPMorgan* 0.38 0.63 Mizuho 0.38 0.63 0.63 4 49 Significant Same Morgan Stanley** Nomura 0.38 0.63 0.63 5 30 Significant Decreased RBC 0.38 0.38 0.63 1 33 Very Significant Same RBS 0.38 0.63 0.63 10 35 Significant Decreased Societe Generale 0.38 0.38 0.63 5 25 Somewhat Significant Decreased TD Securities 0.38 0.63 0.63 5 35 Somewhat Significant Decreased UBS 0.38 0.63 0.88 5 15 Same Wells Fargo 0.38 0.63 0.88 10 40 Somewhat Significant Decreased Median 0.38 0.63 0.63 5 34 Significant Decreased * Denotes the primary dealer's view was extracted from a research note ** Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll (Reporting by Dion Rabouin, Sam Forgione, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, and Anu Bararia and Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Compiled by Dan Burns)