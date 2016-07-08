(Adds dropped figure in paragraph 4)

NEW YORK, July 8 Wall Street's top banks were almost evenly split over whether the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in 2016, with a poll following Friday's strong jobs data showing a razor-thin majority expect the central bank to raise rates once by the end of the year.

Eight of 15 of primary dealers, or firms that do business directly with the Fed, said the Fed would lift its target interest rate by 0.25 percentage point by the end of the year. While the result was little changed from the previous survey on June 15, the question on Wall Street was not whether the Fed could manage one or two rate hikes, but whether it could pull off even one.

For those who thought the Fed would not raise rates this year, the key factor was overseas risk that could hurt the U.S. economy, namely fallout from Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union, known as Brexit.

The government said on Friday U.S. employers added 287,000 workers last month, the most since last October, improving sharply on a stunningly meager 11,000 gain in May and handily beating a forecast 175,000 increase.

"They don't want to over-react to one set of payrolls, good or bad. Then, you have Brexit," said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wells Fargo is one of the 23 primary dealers.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Richard Leong and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Anu Bararia, Vartika Sahu and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Writing by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)