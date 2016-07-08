NEW YORK, July 8 These are the results of a Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer Where do Q4?(midpoi Q4 What is the What is the What Has the Has the Fed lost you see nt) 2017?(midp probability, probability, probability 'Brexit' its grip on the fed oint) in percent, in percent, do you assign vote outcome interest rate funds rate that the Fed that the Fed to the U.S. raised the expectations? at the end will raise will raise entering probability of the rates at the rates at the recession in of a U.S. third July September the next 12 recession in quarter? meeting? meeting? months? the next (midpoint) year? BAML 0.38 0.63 1.13 Barclays BMO 0.38 0.63 1.13 0 33 20 Yes No, capital inflows and fear are simply overwhelming Bank of Nova Scotia BNP Paribas 0.38 0.38 0.38 5 15 49 Yes Yes (marginally) Cantor Fitzgerald 0.38 0.63 0 10 20 No No Citigroup Credit Suisse Daiwa 0.38 0.63 1.13 5 20 25 Yes (slightly) Deutsche Bank 0.38 0.63 1.13 5 30 33 No No Goldman Sachs 0.38 0.63 1.38 5 25 HSBC 0.38 0.38 0.63 Jefferies 0.38 0.38 0.88 5 15 20 No Yes JPMorgan 0.38 0.38 0.63 0 25 25 A little No Mizuho Morgan Stanley Nomura 0.38 0.63 0.88 2 25 20 Yes RBC 0.38 0.38 0.88 0 10 10 No The significant disparity between Fed Funds futures and the Fed dots makes this an obvious answer RBS 0.38 0.38 0.38 0 10 15 Yes No Societe Generale TD Securities 0.38 0.38 0.88 5 20 30 Yes No UBS Wells Fargo 0.38 0.63 1.63 10 25 25 At the They are certainly margin, but playing catch-up to not current economic materially conditions in and of itself Median 0.38 0.51 0.63 3.5 20 20 * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll (Reporting by Richard Leong, Rodrigo Campos and Saqib Ahmed in New York and Anu Bararia, Vartika Sahu and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Compiled by Dan Burns)