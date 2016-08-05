NEW YORK, Aug 5 These are the results of a Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. For the related story, click on: Primary Dealer Where do Q4?(midpoi Q4 What is the What is the What is the Will the What you see nt) 2017?(midp probability, probability, probability, coming U.S. probability the fed oint) in percent, in percent, in percent, presidential do you funds rate that the Fed that the Fed that the Fed election assign to at the end will raise will raise will raise stand as a the U.S. of the rates at the rates at the rates at the deterrent to entering third September November December the Fed recession in quarter? meeting? meeting? meeting? raising the next 12 (midpoint) rates at the months? September or November meetings? BAML 0.375 0.625 1.125 - - - - 25 Barclays** 0.625 0.625 - - - - - - BMO 0.375 0.625 1.125 33 1 66 No (Sept) 18 Yes (Nov) Bank of Nova Scotia 0.375 0.375 1.125 33 5 40 Yes 20 BNP Paribas 0.625 0.625 0.625 - - - - - Cantor Fitzgerald 0.375 0.625 0.625 25 75 75 No 20 Citigroup** 0.375 0.625 - - - - - - Credit Suisse 0.375 0.375 0.875 - - - - - Daiwa 0.375 0.625 1.125 35 30 60 No 30 Deutsche Bank 0.375 0.625 1.125 33 21 52 No 30 Goldman Sachs 0.375 0.625 1.375 30 less than 5 45 - - HSBC 0.375 0.375 0.625 - - - - - Jefferies 0.375 0.375 1.125 20 20 50 Yes - JPMorgan** 0.375 0.625 - - - - - - Mizuho 0.625 0.625 0.625 65 0 0 No below 15 Morgan Stanley* Nomura 0.375 0.625 0.875 20 5 50 Yes 15 RBC* RBS 0.375 0.375 0.375 15 0 40 Yes 20 Societe Generale 0.375 0.375 0.875 22.5 5 50 No (Sept) 20 Yes (Nov) TD Securities 0.375 0.375 0.875 10 15 35 Yes 35 UBS 0.375 0.625 Wells Fargo 0.375 0.625 1.375 40 20 50 Most likely 35 Median 0.375 0.620 0.875 27.5 5 5 - 20 * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll ** Denotes the primary dealer declined to respond for the poll. Figures based on research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Karen Brettell, Marcus Howard and Charles Mikolajczak in New York and Vartika Sahu and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Compiled by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)