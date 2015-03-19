(Updates with additional responses in third paragraph and
By Richard Leong
New York, March 19 A majority of Wall Street's
top banks now see the Federal Reserve holding off until at least
September before raising interest rates for the first time since
2006 after the U.S. central bank on Wednesday downgraded its
assessment on the economy and forecast a gentler path of rate
hikes over the next two years.
Just two weeks ago, the top economists for this group had
been centered around June as the likely date for the Fed to
finally end the near-zero rate policy it adopted in December
2008. The shift brings these economists into closer alignment
with the bond market's view for when the Fed will make its move.
Seventeen of 21 U.S. primary dealers that do business
directly with the Fed said on Wednesday and Thursday they see a
rate liftoff in September or later. Just four of those
responding to a Reuters poll stuck with June as their forecast.
By contrast, in a March 6 poll taken after the latest in a
string of robust U.S. employment reports, just seven of 16
respondents predicted a September or later liftoff, while nine
had called for June.
The Fed's unexpectedly steep cuts on Wednesday on its
forecast for growth and inflation sparked a rally on Wall Street
and in Treasuries market and a selloff in the dollar.
On Wednesday, shorter-dated Treasuries yields, which are
most sensitive to changes in sentiment on Fed policy, posted
their biggest single-day drop in six years, while the greenback
suffered its biggest one-day drop against the euro in six
years.
The Dow and S&P 500 rose over 1 percent.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting group, as expected, removed the word "patient"
from its policy statement in reference to the timing on a rate
hike.
But policy makers lowered their median view of U.S. growth
for 2015 to 2.3 to 2.7 percent, from an outlook in December of
2.6 to 3.0 percent, while reducing their outlook on core
inflation for this year to 1.3 to 1.4 percent, from 1.5 to 1.8
percent three months earlier.
"It was primarily the downward shift in their outlook on
growth and inflation," Mike Moran, chief economist at Daiwa
Capital Markets America said of why he changed his call on
liftoff to September from June.
Economists attributed the Fed's dialing back its view on the
economy partly to the surging dollar, which hit a 12-year high
against a basket of currencies last week, and the
dollar's negative impact on exports.
"In our view, the Fed is clearly worried about the
strengthening dollar, and these rate forecast reductions reflect
that the inflation outlook remains muted, as well," Deutsche
Bank economists Joe LaVorgna and Brett Ryan wrote in a research
note.
With a forecast that shows core inflation may fall short of
the Fed's 2 percent goal through at least 2016, the FOMC will
likely pursue a cautious approach to normalize rates.
Now the FOMC's median view on the federal funds rate, or
what banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, which
the Fed aims to influence through its policies, was reduced to
0.625 percent for 2015, from 1.125 percent in December.
The futures market suggested traders pushed back their
expectations of a likely rate increase to October to September.
Following the latest Fed statement and forecasts on
Wednesday, the September fed funds contract implied
traders saw a 38 percent chance of a rate hike, down from 61
percent in earlier trading.
When do you
expect the March 6 Feb 6
Primary Dealer Fed to start response response
raising
rates?
BAML September - Q3 2015
Barclays* September June June
BMO September September September
Bank of Nova Scotia September June June
BNP Paribas September September September
Cantor Fitzgerald June June June
Citigroup* December - -
Credit Suisse June June June
Daiwa September June June
Deutsche Bank September - June
Goldman Sachs September - -
HSBC September September September
Jefferies December December December
JPMorgan* - June June
Mizuho Q2 2016 - Q2 2016
Morgan Stanley* March 2016 - -
Nomura September September September
RBC June June June
RBS September September September
Societe Generale June June June
TD Securities September September September
UBS* September June June
Median September June June
* Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time
for the poll.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Saqib Ahmed, Michael
Connor, Daniel Bases and Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie
Adler)