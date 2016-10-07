NEW YORK, Oct 7 These are the results of a Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data from the government on Friday. Primary Dealer Where do you Where do Where do What is the What is the Will the coming What see the you see the you see the probability, probability, U.S. presidential probability federal federal federal in percent, in percent, election stand as do you assign funds rate funds rate funds rate that the Fed that the Fed a deterrent to the U.S. midpoint at midpoint at midpoint at will raise will raise the Fed raising entering the end of the end of the end of rates at the rates at the rates at the recession in Q4 2016? Q2 2017? Q4 2017? November December November meeting? the next 12 meeting? meeting? months? BAML* Barclays* BMO 0.625 0.875 1.125 15 65 MINOR DETERRENT 15 Bank Nova Scotia 0.625 0.875 1.375 10 60 MAYBE 15 BNP Paribas 0.625 0.625 0.625 5 70 YES 40 Cantor Fitzgerald 0.625 0.875 1.125 5 75 YES 20 Citigroup*** 0.75 1 1.25 Credit Suisse* Daiwa 0.625 0.875 1.125 15 65 MINOR INFLUENCE 30 Deutsche Bank 0.63 0.88 1.13 15 60 YES 30 Goldman Sachs 0.625 0.875 1.375 10 55 HSBC 0.375 0.625 0.625 Jefferies** 0.625 0.875 1.125 15 85 NO 10 JP Morgan 0.63 0.88 1.13 30 Mizuho 0.625 0.625 0.625 20 80 NO 10 Morgan Stanley* Nomura 0.625 0.875 0.875 5 60 YES 20 RBC* RBS* Societe Generale 0.625 0.875 1.125 10 75 YES 20 TD Securities 0.625 0.625 0.875 15 65 YES 25 UBS* Wells Fargo* Median 0.625 0.875 1.125 12.5 65 20 *** NOTE: Citibank did not make changes to its rate forecast following the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls data. ** NOTE: Jefferies - If Fed hikes in November, no hike in December. Only one move expected this year. * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll (Reporting by Richard Leong, Trevor Hunnicutt, Charles Mikolajczak, Saqib Ahmed, David Randall in New York; and Krishna Eluri and Kailash Bathija in Bangalore; Compiled by Daniel Bases; Editing by)