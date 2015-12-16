Dec 16 Wall Street's top banks expect the
Federal Reserve to next raise U.S. interest rates in the first
quarter of next year, according to a Reuters poll conducted on
Wednesday.
A total of 13 of 19 primary dealers, brokerages that deal
directly with the Federal Reserve, say the Fed will next raise
rates in the first quarter, after it raised the range of its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to
between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)