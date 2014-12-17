NEW YORK, Dec 17 These are the results of Reuters poll of U.S. primary dealers following the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday. For the related story click Primary Dealer When do Will the Where do Where do Would a When do you you expect Fed hike you see you see continued expect the Fed the Fed to rate the fed the fed oil price to stop start more funds funds drop deter reinvesting raising than rate at rate at the Fed principal of rates? once in the end the end from maturing 2015? If of 2015? of 2016? raising Treasuries & yes, how interest MBS? many rates? hikes? BAML* Barclays June 2015 Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.75-3.00 no Q1 2016 BMO June 2015 Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.00-2.25 depends Q1 2016 Bank of Nova Scotia April 2015 Yes (5) 1.25 2.50 maybe Q3 2015 (MBS), Q1 2016 (Tsys) BNP Paribas June 2015 Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.00 no Q1 2016 Cantor Fitzgerald June 2015 Yes (3) 1.00 2.00 no Q1 2016 (MBS), Q3 2016 (Tsys) Citigroup* Credit Suisse June 2015 Yes (4) 1.00-1.25 2.00-2.25 depends Q1 2016 (MBS) Daiwa June 2015 Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.50 depends Q1 2016 Deutsche Bank June 2015 yes (3) 1.00 2.50 depends Q4 2016 Goldman Sachs* HSBC Sept 2015 Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.25-1.50 - - Jefferies Dec 2015 No 0.25 2.25 depends Q4 2016 JPMorgan June 2015 Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 maybe Q1 2016 Mizuho 2016 No 0.00-0.25 1.25 yes Q1 2016 Morgan Stanley Jan 2016 No 0.125 2.125 yes Q2 2016 Nomura Sept 2015 Yes (2) 0.50-0.75 1.50-1.75 yes Q1 2016 (MBS), Q3 2016 (Tsys) RBC** June 2015 Yes (3) 1.00 3.00 no Q4 2015 RBS June 2015 Yes (3) 0.75-1.00 2.25-2.50 no - Societe Generale June 2015 Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 no - TD Securities Sept 2015 Yes (2) 0.75 1.75 no Q4 2015 UBS June 2015 Yes (5) 1.375 2.875 no - Median June 2015 Yes (3) 1.00 2.50 no Q1 2016 * Denotes the primary dealer declined or did not respond in time for the poll. ** RBC said the Fed would target the interest rate on excess reserves, not the effective fed funds rate (Additional reporting by Anu Baraia in Bangalore; Sam Forgione, Sinead Carew, Michael Connor, Saqib Ahmed and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)