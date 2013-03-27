NEW YORK, March 27 It will be easy from an operational standpoint for the Federal Reserve to sell the assets it has bought when the time comes, the U.S. central bank official responsible for carrying out the quantitative easing program said on Wednesday.

"I think that if we are directed to sell, we'll be able to sell," Simon Potter, head of the New York Fed's open market operations, said following a speech to the Forecasters Club of New York.