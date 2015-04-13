April 13 Automated trading may be partly to
blame for the wild ride in U.S. Treasury prices during a tiny
window in the trading day last fall, a New York Federal Reserve
official said on Monday, without assigning blame to a single
entity.
Simon Potter, who runs the New York Fed's huge market
operation, was careful not to point the finger at a particular
trading strategy that sparked the Oct. 15 swing, though he did
delve into automated trades in a speech he made on Monday.
"It is possible that changes in the participation or
behavior of firms employing automated strategies - including
broker-dealers and proprietary trading firms - had an effect on
market liquidity and price movements that day, even if there was
no wholesale disengagement," Potter said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)