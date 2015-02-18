(Adds context, comments)
NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Reserve and other
U.S. financial regulators should keep a "high bar" for
interventions in leveraged loan markets so as not to disturb
free markets unless absolutely necessary, a top Fed official
said on Wednesday.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who did not mention monetary
policy, said in a speech that government regulators should be
less inclined to disrupt credit markets in the name of safety
than in other areas such as money or repurchase markets.
"Unless there is a plausible threat to the core of the
system or potential for damaging fire sales, I would set a high
bar for supervisory interventions to lean against the credit
cycle," Powell told students and professors at New York
University.
"Such interventions would almost surely interfere with the
traditional function of capital markets in allocating capital to
productive uses and dispersing risk to the investors who
willingly choose to bear it."
He added that the risk of runs in such markets remains, and
that the Fed and other regulators must consider whether leverage
and deteriorating credit underwriting is putting the financial
system at risk.
In 2013, the Fed and other regulators released guidance
designed to limit the size of loans banks made to heavily
indebted companies to six times their earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Several big private-equity deals have fallen through or
needed to be reworked in recent months as U.S. banks have balked
at financing buyouts that exceed those guidelines.
Powell said that some of that risk-taking has moved into
institutions that fall outside the regulated banking system,
which could create financial instability if those firms do not
have reliable sources of funds.
