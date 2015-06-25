WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve
system is still trying to understand the scope of the data
breach that occurred at the Office of Personnel Management and
how it might effect employees of the Federal Reserve system, Fed
governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.
The OPM data breach "is a very important event and something
that we are living with daily," Powell said at a conference on
payments security in Kansas City. "We are very focused on
understanding what happened. We are still learning what
happened."
The Fed's Washington-based board of governors employs more
than 2,600 people, and the Fed's systems ten regional banks
employ more than 18,000 more.
Hackers last year stole personal information of millions of
federal employees.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider)