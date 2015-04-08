NEW YORK, April 8 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Wednesday that the rising U.S. dollar is restraining
growth, a trend that is likely to continue.
The nod to the dollar's impact by Fed Governor Jerome Powell
shows the difficulty the Fed faces, as it lays out plans for
hiking interest rates in the face of growing economic headwinds.
Powell, speaking during a question and answer session
following a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations here,
also said that lack of liquidity in some fixed income markets
was a concern for the central bank.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider in
Washington, Daniel Bases in New York)