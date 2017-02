WASHINGTON May 25 Former investment banker and U.S. Treasury official Jerome Powell was sworn in as a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the U.S. central bank said on Friday.

Powell is due to fill a term expiring Jan. 31, 2014. Harvard economist Jeremy Stein is also expected to be seated on the Fed board shortly, bringing the board to its full roster of seven members. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)