WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for quite a while
longer, regardless of what decision it takes on when to change
the level of its monthly bond buying campaign, a senior u.S.
central banker said on Friday.
"What matters is the overall stance of policy, not the pace
of asset purchases," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell.
"In all likelihood, policy will remain highly accommodative
for quite a while longer - as long as needed to support an
economy that still struggles to shake off the lingering effects
of the financial crisis," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the Institute of International Finance.
He said that the decision to stand pat had been a "close
call" for him, echoing remarks by other members of the 19-member
Federal Open Market Committee, adding that he would have been
comfortable with a small reduction in purchases.
"However...there were legitimate concerns about the strength
of incoming economic data, the economic effects of tighter
financial conditions and of tighter fiscal policy, and the
prospect for disruptive events on the fiscal front," he said.
That caution provoked intense criticism of the Fed for a
communication stumble, after failing to correct a hard
impression in markets that it was going to start scaling back
bond buying in September from an $85 billion monthly pace.
Powell said that in fact, the Fed had been vindicated by the
subsequent uncertainty created by budget gridlock in Washington.
"Events since the September meeting suggest that the
concerns regarding fiscal matters were well founded," he said.