NEW YORK Oct 20 The Federal Reserve is aware
that many bond market investors are concerned about a perceived
drop in bond market liquidity, a Fed policymakers said on
Tuesday, adding that some potential reforms could improve the
situation.
Fed governor Jerome Powell said the actual depth of any
reduction in liquidity remains unclear, but it is important for
regulators like the Fed to be sure that bond markets function
well for the sake of a world financial system that relies on
U.S. Treasury securities as an important safe investment.
"Most market participants perceive some reduction in
liquidity," Powell said in prepared remarks to a conference on
the structure of the U.S. Treasury market. "Views on the
severity of the situation seem to be more mixed."
