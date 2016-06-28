WASHINGTON, June 28 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union could pose a new drag on the U.S. economy at a
time when momentum in the U.S. job market may already by
slowing, Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
In the first of Fed policymakers to comment since the shock
vote in Britain last week, Powell said the Brexit referendum had
shifted global risks "to the downside," potentially posing a new
threat to the Fed's outlook.
Policymakers had set aside a possible rate hike in June
awaiting the outcome of the British vote and the possible
disruption of global markets. With the unexpected victory of the
"Leave" camp, many economists and analysts now expect the Fed to
keep rates on hold until late this year, if not longer, as the
terms of British exit are negotiated, and the impact on global
trade, investment and currency values is analyzed.
"For some time, the principal risks to (the U.S.) outlook
have been from abroad," Powell, who has a permanent seat on the
Fed's policy committee, said in remarks prepared for delivery at
the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. "The Brexit vote has the
potential to create new headwinds for economies around the
world, including our own."
"It is far too early to judge the effects of the Brexit
vote. As the global outlook evolves, it will be important to
assess the implications for the U.S. economy, and for the stance
of policy."
He said the Fed stood ready to act if liquidity or funding
pressures rise, but that so far "markets have been functioning
in an orderly manner."
The British referendum upended global markets this week, and
for the Fed sparked an unwelcome renewal of volatility that
could directly impact progress towards its employment and
inflation goals. With the British pound plummeting and the
dollar rising as a safe haven currency, imports become cheaper,
while the rising cost of U.S. exports could slow hiring among
exporting companies. Oil prices had been rising, but their
renewed fall puts downward pressure on inflation as well.
Powell said Fed policymakers will now have to parse the
effect of all that against what had been his baseline forecast
of steady, two percent growth, continued job creation, and an
eventual uptick in wages and inflation.
Jobs data, he noted, had already weakened in April and May.
"The possible loss of momentum in job growth is worrisome,"
he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Diane Craft)