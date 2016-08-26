Aug 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise
interest rates in a cautious and patient manner, Federal Reserve
Governor Jerome Powell said on Friday.
"We should be on a program of gradual rate increases,"
Powell said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where many of the world's top central
bankers have gathered for a conference.
"We can afford to be patient but ... when we see progress
toward 2 percent inflation and a tightening in the labor market
and growth strong enough to support all that, we should take the
opportunity," he said.
Earlier on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech
in Jackson Hole that the case for a U.S. interest rate hike has
strengthened in recent months.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Editing by Paul
Simao)