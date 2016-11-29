(Adds election context, market expectations, comments)
By Jonathan Spicer
Nov 29 The case for raising U.S. interest rates
has "clearly strengthened" since early November, before
Americans elected Republican Donald Trump as president, a
Federal Reserve governor said on Tuesday in the latest signal
that a policy tightening is imminent.
In an upbeat speech on the U.S. economy's prospects, Fed
Governor Jerome Powell said that while the central bank has so
far been wise to be patient on policy, moving too slowly as
inflation continues to rise could leave it scrambling.
"Incoming data show an economy that is growing at a healthy
pace, with solid payroll job gains and inflation gradually
moving up to 2 percent," Powell told the Economic Club of
Indiana in Indianapolis in his first public comments on policy
since the Nov. 8 election.
"In my view, the case for an increase in the federal funds
rate has clearly strengthened since our previous meeting earlier
this month," he said of the Fed's Nov. 1-2 decision to leave
rates steady at 0.25-0.5 percent, where they have been since
last December.
The election of Trump shocked pollsters and sent stocks and
Treasury yields soaring as investors anticipated economic
stimulus in the way of infrastructure spending, tax cuts, and
fewer regulations on businesses.
Investors and economists see about a 90 percent chance of a
Fed rate increase at a mid-December policy meeting, and at least
two more hikes next year, depending on what Trump and the
Republican-controlled Congress deliver. Economists also warn
that Trump's campaign promises to renegotiate or halt
international trade deals would reverse any economic gains.
Powell, a centrist and one of five influential governors at
the central bank, said more fiscal spending on public
infrastructure may helpfully raise private-sector productivity,
which has been mysteriously low, holding back economic growth.
Yet growth has "clearly strengthened" since the first half
of the year, when it was just more than 1 percent, Powell said.
The Commerce Department said earlier on Tuesday that gross
domestic product growth was 3.2 percent in the third quarter.
"I expect that the economy will continue on its path of the
last few years, with real GDP growth of about 2 percent, strong
job gains, a tightening labor market, and inflation moving up
toward our 2 percent objective," the Fed governor said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)