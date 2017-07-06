WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. housing finance
system continues to put taxpayers at risk in a market dominated
by government-backed agencies, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome
Powell said on Thursday, calling for further reform of an
"unsustainable" situation.
A decade after doubts about the creditworthiness of
mortgage-backed securities helped trigger the worst financial
crisis since the Great Depression, systemic risk in housing
remains given the concentration of mortgages in the duopoly of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, he said.
Housing prices may have recovered, with credit flowing under
tighter underwriting standards that have made the system
somewhat safer, Powell said in remarks at the American
Enterprise Institute, but while "the status quo may feel
comfortable today ... it is also unsustainable."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)