By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, April 8 Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell said on Wednesday he would be willing to start
raising U.S. interest rates even at current low levels of
inflation, but said the central bank should proceed slowly from
then on to ensure continued recovery from the crisis.
"You cannot wait until you see the goalposts coming because
monetary policy works with these long lags," Powell said, adding
that the Fed would have the door open for a rate hike as early
as June, and could proceed then if economic data over the next
two months indicate the recovery is on track.
"By the time of the June meeting we will have had...a lot
more incoming data on just about everything in the economy. June
is a different world than today," Powell said. "I don't think we
need to be in a hurry," he said, but "you have to start well
before you actually hit the goal."
Even as he agreed there was still slack in the labor market
that should make the Fed cautious, he also joined an effort by
top Fed officials to throw attention away from the date of the
first hike, whether it be June or later in the year, and on to
the pace of tightening to follow.
"We are getting to the point where zero is not going to be
the right rate," Powell said, but "from a macroeconomic
perspective, the precise timing of liftoff is less important
than the path of subsequent additional rate increases."
While the first hike will breach a post-crisis psychological
barrier, policymakers note rates will remain near historic lows,
potentially for years.
Inflation is lagging due to what Powell described as
temporary factors like the drop in oil prices, and he said a
rise to the Fed's two percent target in coming months "is not
that big of a stretch."
Many Fed officials, Powell included, agree there are pockets
of slack in the economy - the number of part-time workers
remains high, for example. However, Powell also noted that it is
difficult in the wake of a crisis to determine how much of that
is the result of permanent damage.
If lost production, low investment and underused labor are
permanent scars, Powell said, then for the Fed's purposes the
economy may be nearing a point where monetary policy cannot do
much more good.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider)
Bases in New York and Michael Flaherty in Washington; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)