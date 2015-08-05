NEW YORK Aug 5 Federal Reserve policymakers
have not yet decided whether to raise interest rates at a
closely watched meeting next month, an influential governor at
the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday, adding data on the
labor market in particular would be key to that decision.
"Nothing has been decided," Fed Governor Jerome Powell said
on CNBC of the central bank's Sept. 16-17 policy meeting. "I
haven't made any decisions about what I would support, and
certainly the (policy-making) committee hasn't."
He added: "The economy is moving along about as expected ...
the labor market continues to be strong." But "more recent data
has been mixed," he said, including a weaker than expected
reading of employment compensation in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)