US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by biotechs; energy, banks weigh on Dow, S&P
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, June 1 The Federal Reserve sent a strong signal on Thursday that it will raise interest rates this month and soon begin shedding some of its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings despite some weak recent U.S. inflation readings.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, an influential policymaker and among the last to speak publicly before a mid-June policy meeting, said the U.S. economy was "healthy" and that the central bank should continue to edge toward a more normal footing after nearly a decade of crisis-era stimulus.
"While the recent performance of the labor market might warrant a faster pace of tightening, inflation has been below target for five years and has moved up only slowly toward 2 percent, which argues for continued patience, especially if that progress slows or stalls," said Powell, one of four governors at the Fed Board.
"If the economy performs about as expected, I would view it as appropriate to continue to gradually raise rates," he added without mentioning the June 13-14 meeting, when the Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the third time in six months. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.