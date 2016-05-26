WASHINGTON May 26 A U.S. rate hike may come
"fairly soon" if data confirm the economy is continuing to grow
and labor markets are still tightening, Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell said on Thursday in remarks that may help tee up
higher rates as soon as mid-June.
Powell said the economy remains on a "solid footing" and
that he views ongoing job growth and evidence of rising wages as
being more important than recent weakness in consumer spending
and business investment.
"There are good reasons to think that underlying growth is
stronger than these recent readings suggest," Powell said in
prepared remarks to be delivered at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics in Washington. "Labor market data
generally provide a better real-time signal of the underlying
pace of economic activity."
"All told, labor market indicators show an economy on a
solid footing," Powell said, adding that the U.S. central bank
was on track to meet its full employment and 2 percent inflation
goals. "If incoming data support these expectations, I would see
it as appropriate to continue to gradually raise the federal
funds rate."
Powell spoke a day ahead of a scheduled public appearance by
Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen's remarks on Friday as well as
those in a speech in early June will be closely parsed for clues
about the Fed's monetary policy stance going into its June 14-15
policy meeting.
After increasing rates in December for the first time in a
decade, the Fed has watched tentatively as global markets
seesawed and weak growth in China, Japan and Europe threatened
to pull the U.S. recovery off track.
But the Fed now regards those risks as "waning," and the
minutes from its April policy meeting showed several
policymakers keying in on a possible June rate increase. Four
Fed regional bank presidents have now urged a rate increase.
That has shifted market expectations that had been
discounting higher rates until later in the year, though
analysts remain mixed on whether the Fed will move in June or
wait until its July meeting.
Complicating the horizon are Britain's referendum next month
on whether to leave the European Union and the U.S. election
campaign.
Powell said he thought international risks were on the
decline, though he cited the June 23 "Brexit" vote, the refugee
crisis in Europe, and economic troubles in China and Brazil as
continuing concerns.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)