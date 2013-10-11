WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for quite a while
longer, regardless of what decision it takes on when to change
the level of its monthly bond buying campaign, a senior u.S.
central banker said on Friday.
"What matters is the overall stance of policy, not the pace
of asset purchases," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell.
"In all likelihood, policy will remain highly accommodative
for quite a while longer - as long as needed to support an
economy that still struggles to shake off the lingering effects
of the financial crisis," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the Institute of International Finance.