BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor's former CEO delivers letter to Cypress' independent directors
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 23 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. economy could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September followed by a second increase in December.
Powell said the U.S. economy would likely strengthen in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 22 Illinois would legalize marijuana for recreational use by adults and tax it to raise at least $350 million a year for the cash-strapped state under legislation introduced on Wednesday. Two Democratic lawmakers sponsoring the bills said the measures pending before the House and Senate would allow law enforcement to focus on other crimes and enable the state to create a system for regulating and taxing marijuana sales.
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)