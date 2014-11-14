WASHINGTON Nov 14 A top U.S. central banker warned on Friday that loose monetary policy may have fueled increased risk-taking through leveraged borrowing in the United States and syndicated loans abroad.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the Fed must be mindful of how its policies affect the bets made by investors at home and in other countries, though he said market volatility was unlikely to have "important implications" for U.S. policy.

"Some pockets of increased risk-taking by banks and other investors are observable in domestic markets," he said in prepared remarks at a conference on central banking. "And on the international front, there has been a notable increase in syndicated loan originations." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)