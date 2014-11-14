WASHINGTON Nov 14 A top U.S. central banker
warned on Friday that loose monetary policy may have fueled
increased risk-taking through leveraged borrowing in the United
States and syndicated loans abroad.
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the Fed must be
mindful of how its policies affect the bets made by investors at
home and in other countries, though he said market volatility
was unlikely to have "important implications" for U.S. policy.
"Some pockets of increased risk-taking by banks and other
investors are observable in domestic markets," he said in
prepared remarks at a conference on central banking. "And on the
international front, there has been a notable increase in
syndicated loan originations."
