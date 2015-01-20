WASHINGTON Jan 20 More regulation may be needed
for a key part of the banking industry's profit engine, a top
Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday, as regulators continue
to determine ways to make markets safer and more transparent.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said efforts to improve
safeguarding against improper uses of information across the
fixed income, currency and commodities markets could be done
through private measures. But he added that while talks within
the industry have been constructive, "it may also be that
further supervisory or regulatory action is needed."
Speaking at a Brookings Institute event in Washington,
Powell said the U.S. central bank has convened a group of the
largest global dealers to form the Alternative Reference Rates
Committee to study an alternative to Libor - the London
interbank rate.
Powell added that banks' efforts to improve how they pay
employees has improved, but more is also needed in that area. He
said U.S. financial regulators, including the Fed, are preparing
for public comment on a proposed new rule on incentive
compensation.
