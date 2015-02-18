(Adds comments on dollar, context on policy)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Feb 18 A Federal Reserve official,
asked how the central bank plans to manage market expectations
when it eventually drops the key "patient" word from its policy
statement, said the Fed aims not to surprise investors.
"Our agenda is not to surprise markets," Fed Governor Jerome
Powell said on Wednesday at New York University. "It is to be as
clear and transparent as possible, to keep our framework out
there, and let markets understand where we're going."
The Fed has repeated it will be "patient" as it considers
when to raise interest rates, to reflect an improving economy.
Investors have zeroed in on the word, which Fed Chair Janet
Yellen has said means that no policy tightening is coming for at
least three months.
Minutes of the Fed's January meeting show officials fretted
about how markets will react when the word is finally dropped.
With bond yields now very low, an aggressive reversal could harm
the broader economy.
Powell, an influential voice at the Fed, said the rising
dollar was a "headwind" for the U.S. economy but should not stop
its economic momentum. "That's what we will be looking at" in
considering a rate hike, he said.
He cited "really strong job creation" in the last six months
including a January employment report that "had everything." The
job market is "printing numbers that no one even imagined we
would print" three years ago, Powell said after giving a speech
on risks lurking in leveraged loan markets.
(Additional reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Chris
Reese)