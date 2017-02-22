NEW YORK Feb 22 It will be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates "perhaps relatively soon," and U.S. central bankers will be watching economic data between now and a policy meeting in mid-March, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"I would say the economy is performing right about as expected, maybe a little better," Powell said. "If that continues my view would be that it will be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate perhaps reasonably soon."

He added: "There's also data coming in - there's spending data, there's inflation data, there's a big jobs report between now and the March meeting. We're going to be looking at those."

