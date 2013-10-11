WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Federal Reserve is well
aware that its actions have an impact well beyond the borders of
the United States, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday,
but its aggressive policy actions to spur domestic growth will
have global benefits.
"The burden is on us to be as clear as possible about our
plans going forward so we can decrease volatility," said Fed
Governor Jerome Powell during a discussion on a panel which
included a senior Asian emerging market central bank boss.
"We're trying to increase demand...that will benefit all
economies around the world," he said.