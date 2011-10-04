NEW YORK Oct 4 The Federal Reserve Bank of New
York on Tuesday granted primary dealer status to two large bond
dealers, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and BMO Capital Markets
(BMO.TO), bringing the total number of primary dealers to 22.
The news comes as some of the financial firms on the
primary dealer list, including French banks Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), are being rocked by the
euro zone debt crisis.
Primary dealers are the financial firms with special
permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at
Treasury auctions and help the Federal Reserve carry out
monetary policy.
The coveted designation is seen as a status booster and a
stamp of approval by the Fed.
Qualifying to be a primary dealer grew harder recently
after the New York Fed set out new capital requirements as well
as other more stringent requirements for applicants in January
2010.
The two new additions to the primary dealer list are both
Canadian bank subsidiaries. A third Canadian institution, TD
Securities has been waiting for approval to become a primary
dealer since at least July 2009.
