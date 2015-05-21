WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Thursday said it issued a subpoena to the Federal Reserve over a 2012 leak of information related to monetary policy.

Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, said the Fed failed to comply with document requests from the panel related to market-sensitive information that was leaked to a private financial newsletter. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)