By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON, March 23
The leak of information
from a closed Federal Reserve policy meeting in 2012 was the
result of "unintentional or careless" contact between Fed
officials and a journalist and analyst firm, a Fed staff review
of the incident concluded two years ago.
The U.S. central bank on Monday released a summary of the
staff report in response to recent queries by both Democratic
and Republican members of Congress. The queries concerned the
Fed's internal follow-up to an article published in the Wall
Street Journal and a client note circulated by analyst firms
Medley Global Advisors.
The two articles contained what appeared to be inside
information about deliberations in the summer of 2012, when the
Fed was debating the expansion of its quantitative easing
program.
The Fed's Office of Inspector General is conducting a
separate probe of the incident. But members of Congress in
recent weeks have demanded to know more about the internal staff
response to the incident, part of a larger push by some on
Capitol Hill for greater Fed transparency.
The summary released Monday said that then Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke had asked Fed legal and other staff to conduct a review
which eventually encompassed interviews with more than 300
people involved in either the June, August or September 2012 Fed
meetings.
It concluded that "these disclosures appeared to be
unintentional or careless and none of the disclosures involved
details of (Federal Open Market Committee) policy proposals or
action."
However, the staff summary also said that officials were
unable to identify the specific source of some of the more
detailed information included in the Medley Global Advisors
client note.
The staff review led to a series of proposed changes to the
Fed's policies for handling the press and financial analysts or
others "seeking insight" into the Fed's deliberations.
Those recommendations were not made public.
