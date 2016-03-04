(Adds comments from GAO, Fed, detail from letter, background)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. watchdog agency is preparing to investigate whether the Federal Reserve and other regulators are too soft on the banks they are meant to police, after a written request from Democratic lawmakers that marks the latest sign of distrust between Congress and the central bank.

Ranking representatives Maxine Waters of the House Financial Services Committee and Al Green of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations asked the Government Accountability Office on Oct. 8 to launch the "evaluation of regulatory capture" and to focus on the New York Fed, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

In an interview, the GAO said it has begun planning its approach.

The probe, which had not been previously reported or made public, is the first by an outside agency into the perception that government regulators are "captured" by and too deferential toward the bankers they supervise, so that Wall Street benefits at the public's expense.

Such perceptions have dogged the U.S. central bank since it failed to head off the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The Fed's biggest critics have since been Republicans looking to curb its policy independence, but the request by Democrats could cool its somewhat warmer relationship with the left.

"We currently do have some ongoing work looking at the concept known as regulatory capture. We're in initial stages of outlining that engagement," Lawrance Evans, director of the GAO's financial markets and community investment division, said in an interview.

"We did receive a request that will lead to an assessment across all financial regulators and the Federal Reserve will be one institution," he said.

While the GAO has not yet determined the full scope of the investigation, the other main agencies that embed supervisors inside financial institutions are the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

It was unclear whether the majority Republicans on the House committee, including Chairman Jeb Hensarling, backed the request from the minority Democrats.

"We will cooperate with the GAO as its work on this report proceeds," said Fed spokesman Eric Kollig.

The OCC declined to comment, while the FDIC did not immediately respond.

The New York Fed, which acts as the central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street, has come under fire for a series of oversights and perceived conflicts of interest in recent years. That prompted a congressional hearing in late 2014 in which Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren warned New York Fed President William Dudley to fix his institution's "cultural problem."

In their letter, Waters and Green said they are particularly concerned about the New York Fed and reports of a "revolving door" between it and banks and "a reluctance to challenge" the firms. They want the GAO to use New York Fed actions between January 2008 and January 2015 as a "case study" for the broader investigation. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)