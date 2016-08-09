By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
| SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Aug 9 An unexpected
drop in productivity may confirm the Federal Reserve's worst
fears of a U.S. economy slipping into an extended period of slow
growth with little it can do about it.
Hourly output per worker dropped an annualized 0.5 percent
in the April-June period, U.S. government data Tuesday showed, a
third consecutive quarterly drop that puts the economy on track
for its longest productivity slump since the era of stagflation,
when a weak economy and high inflation coincided with four
straight quarters of dropping output per worker.
Growth in average hourly output per worker was below 1
percent from 1979 to 1983, as the Fed waged a battle against
rampant inflation with crippling interest rates that triggered a
recession and rising unemployment.
The latest productivity figures pull the current average
down even lower, to just 0.5 percent a year over the past five
years, much lower than the 1.5 percent or so growth that many
Fed officials have been banking on.
Moreover, labor cost growth today is a fraction of what it
was in the stagflation era. So if the current trend remains -
and nothing in recent Fed commentary suggests policymakers
believe they expect otherwise - it means the central bank has
yet another strong reason not to raise interest rates.
"These downward revisions should leave Fed officials even
more confident that the upward pressure on domestic prices
remains muted," said Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital
Economics. "That is another reason to believe the Fed will delay
the next interest rate hike until December."
The productivity slump has been weighing heavily on leading
minds at the Fed, where the work of Northwestern University
economist Bob Gordon has a growing following, based on, among
other measures, the number of times his work is cited by top Fed
officials in speeches.
In a recent interview, Gordon, who believes productivity
trends are driven by factors such as the aging of the U.S.
population and will not be easily shifted by the introduction of
new technological innovations, said the decline poses "a
constraint on their ability to manage the economy."
"The numbers are just too stark to ignore," he added.
Productivity is tied closely to the economy's potential
trend growth, to the ability to generate better wages and rising
living standards, and to the pace of job creation and inflation.
Slowing productivity growth is one reason that Fed officials
have ratcheted down their forecasts for economic growth, and now
estimate sustainable long-run growth at about 2 percent
annually.
Barclays economists on Tuesday said the latest data suggest
even those downgraded forecasts may prove too optimistic.
One silver lining is that lower productivity growth means
firms may need to hire more since each worker produces less - as
long as demand for goods and services remains strong.
The downside: it can be inflationary, though recent data has
presented a muddled picture of whether unit labor costs are
rising faster or not. So far, inflation overall has been tame,
running well below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Low rates may yet prove helpful in boosting investment,
research spending, and new firm start ups, all factors that
should on the margins feed into higher productivity, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen has said.
But in the longer run, productivity growth is an issue that
is largely beyond the Fed's control, tied rather to things like
the economy's pace of innovation, investment in basic research,
and improvements in the overall level of education.
"Smarter and better trained people are the foundation of
future productivity growth," said Gordon.
Without improvement in that growth, he said, "Every aspect
of the standard of living is affected."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan
Burns and Alan Crosby)