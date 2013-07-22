BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lMfNVi Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.464 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through November 2042 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $3.685 billion of Treasuries were submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lMfNVi Further company coverage:
* Sanatana resources - increased private placement to 17.5 million flow-through units at $0.05 per ft unit, 2.5 million non-flow-through units at $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 27 Monday's release of euro zone business and consumer sentiment roughly mirrored what was seen earlier this month in Germany: businesses are relatively bullish, consumers no so much.