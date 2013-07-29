DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
NEW YORK, July 29 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $3.142 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2021 through November 2022 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $9.439 billion of Treasuries was submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial